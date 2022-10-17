Grand jury indicts fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary on rape charge

Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge.
Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A grand jury has indicted a former Kentucky state official.

John Tilley, a former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary, is facing a rape charge.

MORE

His arrest citation says that on April 15, 2022, Tilley had sex with a woman without her consent at a hotel in downtown Lexington. Documents say the woman was too intoxicated to give consent.

Tilley is set to be in court again on October 28 for his arraignment hearing.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for Danny Brown.
Golden Alert canceled for missing Lexington man
A death investigation is underway in Lexington.
Homicide record broken: Lex police investigate body found on Bryan Avenue
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts

Latest News

State leaders and advocates gathered in Frankfort on Monday to mark October as being Domestic...
State officials, advocates mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Kentucky
Pennington County teams up with agencies across the county to promote the national Click it or...
KSP launches program with 5 rural counties to increase seat belt use
File image
Student gets caught in school bus door
The Kentucky Blood Center says blood donations are urgently needed right now due to an increase...
Blood donations urgently needed amid uptick in hospital use, KBC says