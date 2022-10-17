Grand jury indicts fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary on rape charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A grand jury has indicted a former Kentucky state official.

John Tilley, a former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary, is facing a rape charge.

His arrest citation says that on April 15, 2022, Tilley had sex with a woman without her consent at a hotel in downtown Lexington. Documents say the woman was too intoxicated to give consent.

Tilley is set to be in court again on October 28 for his arraignment hearing.

