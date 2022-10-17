KSP launches program with 5 rural counties to increase seat belt use

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new program aimed at boosting seat belt usage in five rural Kentucky counties has been announced.

Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon counties have been selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project, which is based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.

The 12-month project is focused on increasing seat belt usage and decreasing deadly accidents. Each of the counties received a $10,000 grant and will be working in conjunction with Kentucky State Police.

As part of the program, law enforcement will work to promote the crucial role of seat belts in saving lives through traffic safety checkpoints, social media, school programs and other community outreach activities.

“We’ve stopped calling them accidents. It’s an accident, is the deer that runs out in front of you and you know you didn’t see it and you hit it. Every collision somebody caused that,” Trooper David Jones said. “So, you know, we want them to be safe during those collisions and we want them in the vehicle where all of that safety equipment can do its job. If they’re not there, that seat belt, the airbag does them no good. We’re trying to push that out and just educate.”

Bourbon County Sheriff Tony Asbury says that the county is ranked ninth in Kentucky for fatalities where drivers or occupants were not wearing seat belts and tenth for injuries sustained due to lack of seatbelt usage.

