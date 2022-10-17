Laurel Co. Public Schools police department sworn in

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the district began planning its police department when Kentucky House Bill 63, passed earlier this year, required school resource officers at each school campus.

”It was quite a task, this was not built into the budget,” he said. “However, I am enthusiastic and very glad to say that we have a full staff, we are now a police department.”

A swearing in ceremony Monday morning showcased the department’s force. 17 officers will staff school campuses. Chief of Police Bobby Day said his officers have backgrounds in law enforcement, with an average of 20 years of experience per officer.

”They were hand selected, not just to fill a spot, but to fill a void and that void being security,” said Day.

The Laurel County Schools Police Department has powers just like a normal police department, such as arresting powers.

”I think that we are one of the only school districts, at least in this region, to have a fully operational, fully staff police force,” Bennett said.

”Also, somebody, if God forbid, something did happen, would put themselves in harms way to save, or do what they could, to mitigate the impact of something bad happening with our kids, with our staff,” said Day.

