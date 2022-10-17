Southern Ky. high school student arrested for bringing unloaded gun in school, officials say
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky school district is investigating after a student reportedly brought a gun into a high school.
Whitley County School District officials said a 17-year-old student was arrested Monday morning for bringing an unloaded handgun into Whitley County High School.
Officials said another student told a school resource officer and school administration about the matter.
The unloaded handgun was found in the student’s book bag, but no ammunition was found.
District staff said at no time were threats made against other students or staff.
“Possessing a firearm on school property is a violation of law; criminal charges will be brought in addition to school imposed disciplinary measures. The student involved will be subject to school board policy and appropriate laws that govern weapons on school grounds,” stated a release from the district.
