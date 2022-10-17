State officials, advocates mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Kentucky

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Many Kentuckians are living in fear because of domestic abuse.

Governor Andy Beshear says 45% of women have reported some kind of abuse in a relationship in their lifetime and 35% of men.

State leaders and advocates gathered in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday to mark October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

We hear or even see signs of physical abuse, but often what isn’t seen is the mental and emotional abuse. The fear that exists in these relationships.

Darlene Thomas is the executive director of Greenhouse 17, which works to end intimate partner abuse. She says domestic violence comes in many forms.

“It can be verbal, mental, emotional, day in and day out. That is the experience of many survivors. A lot of confusion, jealously, possessiveness. Name-calling, put-downs, degradation. Arguments over little things,” Thomas said.

Advocates said there is hope because, in a 2021 study of survivors, they reported having more joy in little things, or finding ways to find joy in things.

Advocates say one of the biggest challenges is survivors finding financial means to escape abusive relationships.

