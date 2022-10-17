Student gets caught in school bus door

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A student got caught in the door of a school bus in Garrard County.

Police say it happened last week in Lancaster.

We’re told the driver’s attention was focused elsewhere besides the door and when the driver shut the door, the boy was caught in the door. The driver then started driving. After going around 30 feet, the driver realized what had happened and stopped the bus.

Police say the boy’s mother took him to the doctor to get checked out but he didn’t appear to have any injuries.

Police weren’t sure if the school district took any action against the bus driver, but they say no charges have been filed.

