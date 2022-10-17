WATCH: Lexington mayoral candidates face off in debate at WKYT

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s mayoral candidates will face off in a debate Monday night.

Incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton and challenger David Kloiber will answer questions in the WKYT studio.

How to address violence in the city has been a point of contention during the race.

You can watch the debate Monday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. on the CW Lexington or watch above.

MORE

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for Danny Brown.
Golden Alert canceled for missing Lexington man
A death investigation is underway in Lexington.
Coroner identifies victim in Lexington’s latest homicide
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts

Latest News

Laurel Co. Public Schools police department sworn in
Laurel Co. Public Schools police department sworn in
Crystal Rogers
FBI searching Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case
MGN
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says
Southern Ky. high school student arrested for bringing unloaded gun in school, officials say