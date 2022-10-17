WATCH: Lexington mayoral candidates face off in debate at WKYT

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s mayoral candidates will face off in a debate Monday night.

Incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton and challenger David Kloiber will answer questions in the WKYT studio.

How to address violence in the city has been a point of contention during the race.

You can watch the debate Monday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. on the CW Lexington or watch above.

