WATCH: Lexington mayoral candidates face off in debate at WKYT
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s mayoral candidates will face off in a debate Monday night.
Incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton and challenger David Kloiber will answer questions in the WKYT studio.
How to address violence in the city has been a point of contention during the race.
You can watch the debate Monday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. on the CW Lexington or watch above.
MORE
- Mayoral candidates address Lexington’s police officer shortage
- Gorton, Kloiber discuss crime in WKYT interviews
- Kentucky Newsmakers 10/2: Lexington mayoral candidate David Kloiber; Fayette Co. coroner candidate Larry Owens
- Kentucky Newsmakers 10/9: Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton; Fayette Co. Coroner Gary Ginn
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.