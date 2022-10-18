Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Tuesday morning everyone! It is a cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Our first flakes of the season are flying across the region as well. Likely throughout the day, the winds pick up keeping us very cold. It is a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

Let’s get to it! Throughout the morning temps will rise into the upper 40s. Flurries and a few start showers are likely in waves. By the afternoon the sunshine makes a big push. It will be a windy day as gusts at times could reach 20-30 MPH. This evening temps drop back to freezing readings. Tomorrow is mostly sunny and cold. Highs are only likely in the low 50s. We could even break a record low on Thursday morning. Eventually towards the end of the week temps will rebound back to the 70s. Rain chances likely come back next week.

I hope you all have a great day!

