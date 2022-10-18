Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Record Lows Follow The Flakes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our big blast of cold air is here and it’s bringing the chance for a few snowflakes to parts of the Commonwealth. If you’re already tired of it, hang tough, things do turn much milder by the weekend.

Our day is starting with some early flurries flying around parts of central and eastern Kentucky. There’s even the chance for a few snow showers to show up. This makes one of the earliest tastes of winter weather on record for the bluegrass state. I have all your flake tracking toys in a bit.

The rest of the day will feature gusty winds with a mix of sun and clouds, and those very cold temps. Highs will generally stay in the 40s, but those winds will make it feel much colder.

There’s another chance for a rain or snow shower to brush northern and northeastern Kentucky this evening, but most see clearing skies settling in. That allows overnight lows to reach deep into the 20s for many, with some records in jeopardy. The best chance for those records may be across western and central Kentucky where skies clean up much quicker.

Winds will continue to be gusty and that means wind chills can bottom out in the teens.

Highs Wednesday are back into the upper 40s to middle 50s from east to west across the state. Wednesday night is another cold one with temps back into the 20s.

We begin our journey out of the winter pattern on Thursday with highs well into the 50s ahead of a much milder push of air on tap for the weekend. Highs are likely to hit 70-75 over the weekend with a strong southwest wind and plenty of sunshine.

Our next system looks to move in with some showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday of next week.

