Dog found paralyzed, dragging himself after EKY flooding looking for forever home

Baby Steven is currently with a foster family in Massachusetts.
Baby Steven is currently with a foster family in Massachusetts.(Walkin' Pets)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WKYT) - A disabled dog found in Eastern Kentucky is looking for his forever home.

A rescue from Massachusetts, called Sweet Paws, came to Eastern Kentucky after the flooding to help find displaced animals.

They found Baby Steven, dragging himself. The rescue says Baby Steven had been shot by a BB gun, which paralyzed his back legs.

The rescue got into contact with Walkin’ Pets based in New Hampshire, who equipped Baby Steven with a new wheelchair.

“Once we got him set up in the perfect fit, he went hopping away. He took off in the yard here. We were really happy to see that transformation in him and, you know, once these special needs animals find a device that helps them be mobile again, it also helps their chances of getting adopted.”

Baby Steven is currently with a foster family in Massachusetts.

Sweet Paws is looking for a family who has time and experience with disabled pets. You can find out more information about how to adopt Baby Steven here.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Rogers
‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case
Southern Ky. high school student arrested for bringing unloaded gun in school, officials say
Snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Snowflakes Possible Tonight
File image
Student gets caught in school bus door
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.

Latest News

Lawmakers will consider making Kentucky a Second Amendment sanctuary state. It comes in the...
What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?
Cold weather is not coming at a good time for Eastern Kentucky flood survivors.
Cold weather not coming at a good time for EKY flood survivors
Energy and the environment, two big topics, at the Governor’s Conference on Energy and the...
Working together for cleaner future is focus of Lexington conference
Powerball Powerplay
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station