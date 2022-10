KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are investigating after a 12-year-old fatally shot their 4-year-old sibling.

Troopers said the incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

KSP believes the shooting was accidental and does not suspect foul play.

The incident remains under investigation.

