Morehead State selected first in OVC preseason

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State men’s hoop’s senior guard Mark Freeman has been selected as one of the members of the 2022-23 Preseason All-Conference squad, while the Eagles garnered the highest votes in the preseason poll and have been tabbed No. 1 in the league heading into the season.

Coming off its second straight 23-win season and another appearance in the OVC Tournament title game after winning it the previous season, head coach Preston Spradlin‘s squad garnered seven first-place votes. The Eagles return five men who were on the roster last winter and added 11 newcomers, including Freeman - who is no stranger to the rigors of the OVC.

Freeman, from Memphis, Tenn., played two seasons at fellow conference foe Tennessee State, where he was Second-Team. In 2020-21, he averaged 17.4 points and 4.6 assists while ranking No. 1 in the league with his 82 percent free throw accuracy. Freeman tossed in a career-best 30 points against the Eagles in the game in Johnson Arena. He dished out 131 assists and scored 6.5 points per outing as a freshman in 2019-20.

Freeman played the 2021-22 season at Missouri Valley Conference school Illinois State. He averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game and led the Redbirds in free throw percentage (.875) in 2021-22, while making 38 percent of his shots from the field and 39 percent of his long-range buckets. Freeman’s free throw percentage ranked fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference for the season and his 3.5 assists per game ranked him seventh in the conference.

Freeman was a two-time Class AAA Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State honoree at Southwind High School in Memphis, in 2016-17 and 2017-18. He was also a finalist for the 2018 Class AAA Mr. Basketball award and was rated as a three-star recruit by ESPN.com and 247sports.com.Morehead State opens the 2022-23 campaign at No. 13 Indiana on Nov. 7.

