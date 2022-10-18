Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men charged in connection with a shooting at a UK fraternity party appeared together in court Monday morning.

The cases of Jason Almanza-Arroyo and Juan Guerrero-Zendejas are moving forward. They are both accused of being involved in a shooting that injured nearly a dozen students.

Police say Almanza-Arroyo and another person showed up to a fraternity party on University Avenue back in September uninvited. Almanza-Arroyo is accused of firing a gun after an argument ensued.

One student was shot and 10 others were hurt by shrapnel.

It was a chaotic scene near UK’s campus.

The good news is all students are recovering, but that road hasn’t been easy.

“I feel like no one has really asked me about my injuries,” said shooting victim Christine Sprague. “I haven’t been talked to since the incident. It’s like they are assuming some people were shot in the leg, which is true but, um, I feel like they don’t really know the whole story. No one has asked me. No one has asked any of my friends. I am also frustrated that I am so behind in my school now and this could be my reason for not getting into nursing school.”

Almanza-Arroyo is facing 10 counts of assault. Guerrero-Zendejas is charged with fleeing police and resisting arrest, along with another charge in connection with a 2020 road rage shooting.

Both cases are moving to a grand jury and the two remain in the Fayette County Detention Center.

