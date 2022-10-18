Three injured in overnight Nicholasville crash

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are recovering in the hospital after crashing in Nicholasville.

Police say a car was driving northbound on North Main Street around 11:50 p.m. Monday.

They say a white Mustang crashed into a blue pickup truck near Orchard Drive.

A woman in the truck has life-threatening injuries. A man inside was also hurt.

The woman driving the car was also taken to the hospital.

Police believe alcohol was a factor, and say the car was seen driving erratically before teh crash.

The road has since reopened.

