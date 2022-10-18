Three injured in overnight Nicholasville crash
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are recovering in the hospital after crashing in Nicholasville.
Police say a car was driving northbound on North Main Street around 11:50 p.m. Monday.
They say a white Mustang crashed into a blue pickup truck near Orchard Drive.
A woman in the truck has life-threatening injuries. A man inside was also hurt.
The woman driving the car was also taken to the hospital.
Police believe alcohol was a factor, and say the car was seen driving erratically before teh crash.
The road has since reopened.
