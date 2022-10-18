Three injured in overnight Nicholasville crash

Three people were taken to the hospital
Three people were taken to the hospital(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are recovering in the hospital after crashing in Nicholasville.

Police say a car was driving northbound on North Main Street around 11:50 p.m. Monday.

They say a white Mustang crashed into a blue pickup truck near Orchard Drive.

A woman in the truck has life-threatening injuries. A man inside was also hurt.

The woman driving the car was also taken to the hospital.

Police believe alcohol was a factor, and say the car was seen driving erratically before teh crash.

The road has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Rogers
‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case
Southern Ky. high school student arrested for bringing unloaded gun in school, officials say
File image
Student gets caught in school bus door
Snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Snowflakes Possible Tonight
A death investigation is underway in Lexington.
Coroner identifies victim in Lexington’s latest homicide

Latest News

Kentucky Department of Education releases 2022 school report card data
Going on 11 weeks after the flood, an eerie quietness settles with the sun high above Breathitt...
Breathitt County braces for potentially record-breaking cold
Crystal Rogers
‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says the University of Kentucky violated the open...
UK accused of violating open records law over request tied to football coaches