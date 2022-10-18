Working together for cleaner future is focus of Lexington conference

Energy and the environment, two big topics, at the Governor's Conference on Energy and the...
Energy and the environment, two big topics, at the Governor’s Conference on Energy and the Environment in Lexington.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Energy and the environment, two big topics, at the Governor’s Conference on Energy and the Environment in Lexington.

The goal is to get Kentuckians to work together to make the state and cleaner place for future generations.

Hundreds are attending the conference. They are learning all about the quickly evolving energy and environmental landscape all across the Bluegrass. Topics include hydrogen and how Kentucky wants to become a hydrogen hub, along with electric vehicles, and a whole lot more.

The ultimate goal is how Kentuckians can synergize to make Kentucky a better place to live.

“I hope that they think about what they do every day, they think about their personal impact, and their business impact, on this state, on the environment, on our air quality, water quality issues. I just hope they walk away with some new information and some new insight into what Kentucky can look like in the future,” said Secretary Rebecca Goodman, Kentucky Energy & Environment Cabinet.

Another important topic at the conference, how do we start early? How do we get kids interested in making sure they are taking care of the Bluegrass, so that generations, from here on out, can enjoy what we are enjoying today?

One of the ways is through a program called Gen E.V. Racing. E.V. standing for electric vehicle. It’s a project-based activity, where students actually engineer an electric vehicle at their school then race with other students all across Kentucky.

Again, the ultimate goal of the conference is to work together to make sure that Kentucky is clean for future generations.

