Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Milder Pattern Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our historic early season blast of winter weather continues across the region, but big changes are brewing for the weekend. That’s when temps get set to take off, just in time to enjoy the peak of those fall colors.

Temps tonight drop back into the 20s with mainly clear skies. Highs for Thursday will make it into the 55-60 degree range with a partly sunny sky.

Temps climb this weekend with highs in the 70s on a gusty southwest wind. Those gusts may reach 30mph at times. The forest fire risk will be way up this weekend, folks!

Changes show up the first half of next week as a storm system rolls through here with our next chance for rain. Temps will come way down by the middle and end of the week.

