Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A milder surge is coming soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The chill will hold on for a few more days but a milder push will be here by the end of the week.

These past few days have certainly been on the chilly side. I do expect temperatures to remain down at those colder levels for a little while longer. That means the chance of tracking temperatures in the 20s-30s a night remains elevated for a little while longer. Some of our high temperatures will hold steady in the 50s.

At the end of the week and going into the weekend, we’ll get a pattern flip. Our numbers will be driven back up the thermometer and likely reach the 60s & 70s. So after running below average, we’ll see those highs jump back above that level. We’ll keep that momentum going until early next week. We’ll find another cold front marching through the region.

Take care of each other!

