Lexington officer injured in crash

The officer was sitting at a red light at Athens Boonesboro Rd. and Aphids Way when their squad car was hit.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say an officer was injured Tuesday night in a crash.

The officer was sitting at a red light at Athens Boonesboro Rd. and Aphids Way when their squad car was hit. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m.

The officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital. Both were reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

