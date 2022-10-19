Lexington officer injured in crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say an officer was injured Tuesday night in a crash.

The officer was sitting at a red light at Athens Boonesboro Rd. and Aphids Way when their squad car was hit. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m.

The officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital. Both were reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.