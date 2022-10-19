Lexington ready to host the world for Breeders’ Cup

The world of horse racing will be coming to Lexington for the Breeders’ Cup. Before those big races at Keeneland, there will be plenty of events to take in around the city.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The world of horse racing will be coming to Lexington for the Breeders’ Cup.

Before those big races at Keeneland, there will be plenty of events to take in around the city.

The first thing on the CHI Saint Joseph Breeders’ Cup Festival 2022 agenda is the Issac to Oliver Family Stroll. The WKYT-sponsored event lets you walk in the footsteps of legendary African-American jockeys Oliver Lewis and Issac Murphy.

“He was the first one to win the Kentucky Derby along with Oliver Lewis and the significance of it is the African Americans being part of the horse racing industry here in Kentucky,” said Jay Alexander, program director and afternoon radio host at 107.9 The Beat.

Two other WKYT-sponsored events include the International Block Party at Greyline Station and the Breeders’ Cup Watch Party at Tandy Park.

The Grand Reserve will also host post-race fun with a live DJ, food and bottle service.

If you’re not into the party atmosphere, you can check out the Equine film festival at the Kentucky theater. There will be a fundraiser at Jeff Ruby’s benefiting The Jockey Club Safety Net Foundation.

There’s free admission to the Breeders’ Cup draw post positions on the floor of Rupp Arena. These are just a few of the events listed, but Lexington looks ready to host and toast to the world.

“You know Lexington likes to party, so you know it’s gonna be a party,” said Visit Lex President Mary Quinn Ramer.

