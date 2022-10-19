Mystery of Lexington teen’s disappearance still haunts family decades later

It has been 25 years since 14-year-old Lydia Perkins disappeared in Lexington.
It has been 25 years since 14-year-old Lydia Perkins disappeared in Lexington.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been 25 years since 14-year-old Lydia Perkins disappeared in Lexington.

Her mother and brother have received a few tips over the years but nothing that points to what happened or why. A mystery that’s haunted them for two and a half decades.

The Perkins family now calls Garrard County home. The pain of what happened in October 1997 and the questions surrounding that mystery were too much to keep them in Lexington.

Lydia was last seen at her home in the Cardinal Valley subdivision. Her disappearance has been investigated by Lexington police, and there’s even been a jailhouse confession from a possible suspect, but nothing that has pointed to where she is, what happened to her or anything else to give the family closure.

“My daughter would have never left us,” said Sherry Thompson. “Something happened to her. I think something bad has happened to her. You live with that thought every single day.”

Her mother tells us a death row inmate confessed to killing Lydia but they don’t believe that was true because no other evidence was found.

Lydia’s birthday is in December and her family says she would turn 40 this year.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
MGN
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says
Three people were taken to the hospital
Three injured in overnight Nicholasville crash

Latest News

John Calipari says the Kentucky-Indiana basketball series is set to return
Calipari: Cats, Indiana agree to resume series, beginning in 2025-26
Pennington County teams up with agencies across the county to promote the national Click it or...
Madison among Ky. counties taking part in program to increase seat belt use
Oscar Tshiebwe has been tabbed as the preseason SEC Player of the Year
Wildcats picked to win SEC; Tshiebwe tabbed as Player of the Year
Temperatures remain down
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast