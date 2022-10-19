Serious crash blocking part of I-75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are on scene of a serious crash on I-75.

WKYT Photographer Ray Brown, who is on scene, says it happened in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the southern split.

At least one car was involved in the accident. It appears the car hit a highway sign.

There is no word from police yet how many people were hurt, but WKYT crews did see one person being transported in an ambulance.

This story is developing and will be updated.

