Stoops named to midseason Dodd Trophy watch list

Award given for success on field, while stressing scholarship, leadership and integrity
UK coach Mark Stoops is a midseason pick for the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award
UK coach Mark Stoops is a midseason pick for the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation on Wednesday announced Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is one of 20 coaches named to the Dodd Trophy midseason watch list.

Stoops, in his 10th season at UK, has his Wildcats ranked 19th in the country, with a 5-2 record.

The Dodd Trophy is given annually by the Peach Bowl to the coach who enjoys success on the field, but also stresses the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity, taking into consideration each program’s academic progress rate (APR), graduation success rate (GSR), and each coach’s commitment to service and charity in the community.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
MGN
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says
Three people were taken to the hospital
Three injured in overnight Nicholasville crash

Latest News

John Calipari says the Kentucky-Indiana basketball series is set to return
Calipari: Cats, Indiana agree to resume series, beginning in 2025-26
Oscar Tshiebwe has been tabbed as the preseason SEC Player of the Year
Wildcats picked to win SEC; Tshiebwe tabbed as Player of the Year
Freeman tabbed to preseason All-OVC squad
Morehead State selected first in OVC preseason
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says the University of Kentucky violated the open...
UK accused of violating open records law over request tied to football coaches