Tunnel of Terror: Haunted car wash coming to various cities just in time for Halloween

Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country, is bringing back its Tunnel...
Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country, is bringing back its Tunnel of Terror car wash for Halloween.(Tommy's Express Car Wash)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A car wash company is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering a haunted car wash.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced it is bringing back its Tunnel of Terror car wash this year to multiple locations around the country.

The company said it started the haunted car wash at one location, but it has now become an annual event at multiple locations.

According to Tommy’s Express, the Tunnel of Terror will scare the socks off your entire vehicle.

The haunted car washes are available at nearly 60 locations nationwide on select dates including Halloween night.

Check the company’s site for locations and times.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
MGN
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says
Three people were taken to the hospital
Three injured in overnight Nicholasville crash

Latest News

FILE - The FDA said the new booster option for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is for people ...
US clears Novavax COVID booster dose
Social media attacks on the rise, victims feel financial and emotional impact
Social media attacks on the rise, victims feel financial and emotional impact
Martial law has been declared in four annexed regions of Ukraine. (CNN, RTL GERMANY,...
Putin declares martial law in 4 annexed regions of Ukraine
Social media attacks on the rise, victims feel financial and emotional impact
Rachel Martin, 34, is charged with the murder of Charlie Sowers in 2009.
Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade