West Knox Volunteer Fire Department mourns loss of another longtime member

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The West Knox Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of another longtime member.

Deputy Chief Steve Mayer died Monday, October 17.

He was 59 years old.

Mayer was a member of the West Knox Volunteer Fire Department since 1990.

The department has lost two firefighters in less than two weeks.

“There are no words. Prayers and thoughts for the Mayer family and the Hutton family and their friends,” a post read on the West Knox Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

A visitation for Mayer is scheduled for Thursday, October 20, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Grace On The Hill Community Church. His funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

After the service, Mayer will be buried at Worley Cemetery in Corbin.

You can read more about Steve Mayer here.

