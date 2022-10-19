Wildcats picked to win SEC; Tshiebwe tabbed as Player of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKYT) - In a vote by the league media, Kentucky has been picked to win 2023 Southeastern Conference title, it was announced on Wednesday.

It marks the 17th time since the 1998-99 season that UK has been chosen the preseason favorite to win the league.

Big man Oscar Tshiebwe as selected as the preseason SEC Player of the Year. UK guard Sahvir Wheeler joins Tshiebwe on the preseason All-SEC first team.

The Wildcats are in search of their seventh regular season title under John Calipari, who enters his 14th season as UK head coach, and the 50th in school history.

Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn and Alabama followed the Wildcats in the voting.

Tshiebwe and Wheeler are joined on the first-team by Arkansas’ Nick Smith, Jr., Florida’s Colin Castleton and Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.