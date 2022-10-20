Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Wind and Mild Setup

fire
fire(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - e are coming out of this historic early taste of winter weather and are about to roll into a windy and mild setup. This may actually aid in some brush and forest fire issues before rain looks to arrive early next week.

Temps today start in the 20s and end with 55-60 central and eastern Kentucky with 60-65 in the west. Winds will be very gusty and this is a sigh of things to come as the highs reach the 70s over the weekend.

The winds are problematic as we have dry weather and low humidity keeping our forest beds dry. Gusts of 30mph or greater will be possible through the weekend.

Those kinds of winds can easily cause brush and forest fires to spread very quickly so please abide by local restrictions.

A strong cold front then looks to approach the region by late Monday and Tuesday, bringing a good chance for much-needed rain and a few thunderstorms. Colder air comes in behind that with another possible rain maker later next week.

