Clarke Co. farmer talks about how corn has become a cash crop in Ky.

Kentucky enjoyed a record corn crop last year and is hoping for the same this year (WKYT's...
Kentucky enjoyed a record corn crop last year and is hoping for the same this year (WKYT's Jason Lindsey pictured).(wkyt)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Farmers are hitting the fields, across the Bluegrass, harvesting corn and soybeans.

Kentucky enjoyed a record corn crop last year and is hoping for the same this year. The majority of the corn, harvested in central and eastern Kentucky, stays right here, going into bourbon.

Actually, corn has become Kentucky’s number one commodity, generating more than $1.22 billion in cash receipts. That beats out the horse industry and the poultry industry in 2021.

Brennan Gilkison, a Clark County farmer with about seven hundred acres of corn, says that it’s a team effort.

“We’ve got to focus on the big picture of agriculture,” said Gilkison. “You know, corn helps supply the livestock industry. It’ll help supply other industries...bourbon and everything as well. We like to think of it as we are in this all together.”

