Crash shuts down road in Frankfort in both directions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A crash in Frankfort has one road blocked in both directions.

Frankfort police say the crash happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on Wilkinson Boulevard.

Officers have that road shut down in both directions from the Thornhill Bypass at the Owenton Road exit to Reilly Road.

Police confirm there are injuries involved, but cannot release further details.

The reconstruction team will be on site for several hours.

Police are urging drivers to seek an alternate route.

WKYT has a crew headed to the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.