Crash shuts down road in Frankfort in both directions

(WBTV File)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A crash in Frankfort has one road blocked in both directions.

Frankfort police say the crash happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on Wilkinson Boulevard.

Officers have that road shut down in both directions from the Thornhill Bypass at the Owenton Road exit to Reilly Road.

Police confirm there are injuries involved, but cannot release further details.

The reconstruction team will be on site for several hours.

Police are urging drivers to seek an alternate route.

WKYT has a crew headed to the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Martin, 34, is charged with the murder of Charlie Sowers in 2009.
Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade
Powerball Powerplay
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station
Two people were taken to the hospital
Two hurt in Lexington crash, part of I-75 blocked for hours
It has been 25 years since 14-year-old Lydia Perkins disappeared in Lexington.
Mystery of Lexington teen’s disappearance still haunts family decades later
MGN
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says

Latest News

Temps will reach the 70s
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A warmer trend is coming soon
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday
Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects
"Now Hiring" sign at Kroll's Diner
Study: Kentucky ranks 4th in nation for employers struggling to hire