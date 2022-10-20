FCPS student charged with assaulting bus driver

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department and Fayette County Public Schools are investigating an incident on a school bus involving a bus driver and a student.

Police say that the bus driver reported being assaulted by the student, who then took the keys to the bus.

The student reportedly ran from the bus, but was found a short time later and arrested. The student was charged with Robbery 1st degree and Assault 3rd degree.

Fayette County schools says they are aware of the incident and investigating.

We will update as more information becomes available.

