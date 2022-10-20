Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re 35 years and older, chances are you’ve either heard of or visited a downtown Richmond bar in your college days known as the Family Dog.

It’s been closed for 22 years. But for one night only on Friday night, the iconic “Dog” will be open for EKU’s homecoming festivities so that alums can reminisce and laugh about the good old days.

“It’s going to be a big blast from the past when people come back in here,” said Morgan Varney, daughter of one of the owners. “That’s what I’m most excited about.”

Morgan Varney’s mother Jean Robinson is the co-owner of the Family Dog. Robinson and her husband opened the bar, restaurant, and club in 1974. She tells us it closed so that they could take care of family. She says good employees helped it stay open for all those years, which led to its legacy.

“We hired a great staff, and we treated them well,” said Robinson.

26 years of entertaining college kids, mostly on a Thursday night, and your name gets around.

“We had people come down from Cincinnati, Georgetown, and a lot from UK.”

The doors are locked for now, but on Friday night, the Dog will awaken and play host for EKU alums. When they walk in, they might find their picture on the wall.

“You would think after 20 years it would die down, but people have excitement telling those stories,” said Varney.

Colonel graduate Chadwick Clemons is back in town to reminisce on all the good times at the bar.

“It’s a whole lot of memories, a lot of people have a lot of stories they could probably tell and a lot of stuff they probably don’t remember leaving from here,” said Clemons.

The memories made here don’t stay here. A lot of college students and staff met their spouses in this place.

“A lot of people met their husbands,” said Robinson. “I met my husband at the Dog. I was playing pinball when someone introduced us.”

For 80-year-old George Ridings, he remembers playing in a band called The Maroons at the bar in the 1960′s. He gets emotional just thinking about all the friends and good times he had inside this building.

“Good memories,” said Ridings. “Yeah, your memories are what it’s all about.”

Another former college student tells the owner that he can’t wait until they unlock the doors.

“He said ‘I cannot wait until Friday.’ He says if it looks the same way that it did when we closed the doors, I will probably cry,” said Varney.

After Friday night, the Dog will go back to sleep, and maybe one day it’ll come back to life.

The Family Dog opens its doors Friday night from 7:00 pm until 10:00 pm.

