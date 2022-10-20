Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A warmer trend is coming soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ll hold on to the chill air for one more day. A fantastic warm-up will start showing up on Friday.

We’ll go from snow flying with light accumulations to highs back in the mid to upper-70s by the weekend. So we have had quite the week in weather when you look at it from that standpoint. Most of you will see highs reach the upper-50s today. That’s still below normal for this time of year but will feel better than what we had out there on Wednesday.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will fill the region by the weekend. This is when we get in on those 70s that I mentioned earlier. The first trace of 70-degree highs will get here on Saturday. You’ll get sunshine with those warmer temperatures. All of this warmth will spill over into the early parts of next week. It will not last very long as another front will march across Kentucky.

Our next cold front will cause highs to fall from the 70s down to the 50s.

Take care of each other!

