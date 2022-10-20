Lexington police arrest woman after crash in stolen truck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police received a report about a pickup truck that belonged to Distinctive Design and Remodeling that was stolen overnight in the city.

Early this morning, police in Madison County spotted the truck, and started chasing it. However, they ended the chase after speeds got too high.

Later in the morning, Lexington Police located the truck along Old Richmond Road, near the Fayette and Madison County line. They called in their helicopter to help keep an eye on it.

Police tried making a traffic stop on the truck, but the driver took off. Police chose not to chase it, but the helicopter kept following the truck. Eventually, the truck crashed into a fence and a utility pole on Jacks Creek Pike. Police say that the truck was driving erratically the entire time.

Officers have arrested the driver, an adult female, following the crash. Her name has not been released yet. According to Sgt. Williams with Lexington Police, she’s been charged with DUI, receiving stolen property, and wanton endangerment.

No one was injured during all of this.

We will update as more information becomes available.

