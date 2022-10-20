Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for two men they say shot at someone overnight.

Officers were called to Parkers Mill Road, off Versailles Road, around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday.

A man told police he confronted two people who were looking into his vehicle, when one of them started shooting at him.

No one was hurt in the shooting, but the car was hit by gunfire.

Police say the suspects got away. They did not provide a description of who officers are looking for.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.