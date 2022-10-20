Parents of UK student who died of alcohol poisoning testify about hazing prevention

The family of a UK student, who passed away last year, are trying to change Kentucky hazing laws.
The family of a UK student, who passed away last year, are trying to change Kentucky hazing laws.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The family of a UK student, who passed away last year, are trying to change Kentucky hazing laws.

They say that their son’s death could have been prevented, and they’re hoping to prevent any more.

“Hazing is out of control throughout this country,” said Tracey Hazelwood, mother of Thomas Hazelwood.

Tracey says that for her son Thomas, known to friends as ‘Lofton,’ the hazing process began the day that he received his bid card for the Farmhouse fraternity.

“On October 18th 2021, five weeks into pledging, Lofton passed away,” said Tracey.

At 4:00 that afternoon, Tracey says Lofton arrived at Farmhouse sober and ready to participate in a tradition of serenading the sororities on campus. By 4:50, he had about 18 pours of alcohol.

“He was so intoxicated that he could barely walk, and they ended up practically carrying him to a bedroom at the house,” said Tracey. “They laid him on a bed and took Snapchat pictures of him while they messed with his arms and his body.”

Lofton was later found unresponsive. The coroner says he died from alcohol toxicity.

Thursday morning, Representative Jonathan Dixon and Senator Robby Mills introduced an anti-hazing bill named after Thomas ‘Lofton’ Hazelwood, alongside his parents.

“We believe that the activity of hazing is not something that we should turn a blind eye to because it can lead to death, injury, and destruction of Kentucky families and friends,” said Senator Mills.

“Lofton’s Law” would make hazing that results in serious physical injury or death a class-d felony, and reckless participation in hazing a class-a misdemeanor.

“I think if this went into effect, they could get into a lot of trouble for this, and it would change a lot of lives and it would change the aspect around the Greek organizations,” said Preston Hazelwood, Lofton’s sister.

Lofton’s parents want other parents to educate themselves on hazing as well.

“The parents have to get involved and check these fraternities out,” said Kirk Hazelwood, Lofton’s father. “You need to just go ask questions. Be there. Talk to the house mother, house dad, whoever. Find out their policies. Talk with them. Be aware of everything. We didn’t know. We had no clue.”

No charges were filed in Hazelwood’s death, and investigations found no evidence of physical coercion or forced drinking. However, UK says the reviews found that Farmhouse chapter members practiced hazing throughout the semester.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Martin, 34, is charged with the murder of Charlie Sowers in 2009.
Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade
Powerball Powerplay
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station
Two people were taken to the hospital
Two hurt in Lexington crash, part of I-75 blocked for hours
It has been 25 years since 14-year-old Lydia Perkins disappeared in Lexington.
Mystery of Lexington teen’s disappearance still haunts family decades later
Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released

Latest News

Police say that the bus driver reported being assaulted by the student, who then took the keys...
FCPS student charged with assaulting bus driver
It's been closed for 22 years. But for one night only on Friday night, the iconic “Dog” will be...
Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years
Right now, the transportation cabinet has 3 options to widen the road. All of the options have...
State asks public for input on plan to widen part of Winchester Rd. in Lex
Bluegrass Narcotics Task Force investigators speak with a trafficking suspect.
WKYT Investigates | Targeting drug traffickers