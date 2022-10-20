Preliminary hearing held for suspects in Lexington daycare abuse case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two former daycare workers were in court Thursday morning and charged in connection to a child abuse case.

Jaylan Kavanaugh and Carisia Grieve were employees at Tot’s Landing when the alleged abuse happened.

Both Kavanaugh and Grieve appeared out of custody in court this morning and waived their right to a preliminary hearing. This matter will now go straight to a Fayette County Grand Jury.

Both women are facing second degree criminal abuse charges after an incident with a one-year-old.

Arrest citations for both women allege that each woman knew that a fellow employee at Tot’s Landing, Albertina Carter, had intentionally hurt a one-year-old boy.

Court documents for Carter say that she knowingly injured the child’s eye while he was under her care and supervision. Police say that Kavanaugh and Grieve knew what happened, and still left the child in Carter’s care.

They also say that the pair did not report the abuse. Kavanaugh has an additional charge of tampering with evidence. Police say that she deleted files regarding the incident.

The Grandy Jury will decide on whether to formally indict each of the women.

There is currently no word on when their next court appearance will be.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.