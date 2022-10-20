Preliminary hearing held for suspects in Lexington daycare abuse case

Carisia Grieve (left) and Jaylan D. Kavanaugh were employees at Tot’s Landing when the alleged...
Carisia Grieve (left) and Jaylan D. Kavanaugh were employees at Tot’s Landing when the alleged abuse happened.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two former daycare workers were in court Thursday morning and charged in connection to a child abuse case.

Jaylan Kavanaugh and Carisia Grieve were employees at Tot’s Landing when the alleged abuse happened.

Both Kavanaugh and Grieve appeared out of custody in court this morning and waived their right to a preliminary hearing. This matter will now go straight to a Fayette County Grand Jury.

Both women are facing second degree criminal abuse charges after an incident with a one-year-old.

Arrest citations for both women allege that each woman knew that a fellow employee at Tot’s Landing, Albertina Carter, had intentionally hurt a one-year-old boy.

Court documents for Carter say that she knowingly injured the child’s eye while he was under her care and supervision. Police say that Kavanaugh and Grieve knew what happened, and still left the child in Carter’s care.

They also say that the pair did not report the abuse. Kavanaugh has an additional charge of tampering with evidence. Police say that she deleted files regarding the incident.

The Grandy Jury will decide on whether to formally indict each of the women.

There is currently no word on when their next court appearance will be.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Martin, 34, is charged with the murder of Charlie Sowers in 2009.
Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade
Powerball Powerplay
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station
Two people were taken to the hospital
Two hurt in Lexington crash, part of I-75 blocked for hours
It has been 25 years since 14-year-old Lydia Perkins disappeared in Lexington.
Mystery of Lexington teen’s disappearance still haunts family decades later
Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released

Latest News

Senate President Robert Stivers and other Republicans joined Senator Smith in the Rotunda...
Ky. Senate Republican leaders pushing Gov. Beshear to do more on high gas prices
Officers have arrested the driver, an adult female, following the crash. According to Lexington...
Lexington police arrest woman after crash in stolen truck
Temps will reach the 70s again
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temps will reach the 70s
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A warmer trend is coming soon