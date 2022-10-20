State asks public for input on plan to widen part of Winchester Rd. in Lex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winchester Road is seeing major projects and plans in the future.

The newest plan is the widening of Winchester Road, between Polo Club Boulevard and Haley Road. Local businesses say that a new hospital and middle school being built on Polo Club Boulevard might cause more traffic. Natasha Lacy with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says with the widening of Winchester Road, they hope to address that concern.

“Well, the widening idea comes from data we collect. We constantly are collecting information about routes, changes, and the future,” said Lacy. “The projection for the Hamburg area is that traffic will continue to increase.”

Lacy says they’re hoping to get the public’s input and review design plans for the construction. The transportation cabinet even conducted a survey for people in the area to fill out. It asks people to address their concerns and share their preferences, when it comes to intersections and improvements.

“I anticipate that they will find it positive,” said Lacy. “Widening the road will increase safety, mobility and also easier travel through your area, or perhaps your home.”

Workers at the Midway Mart on Winchester Road say that they think this project is a good idea and will be good for their business and the community.

“We got the letter that the road is widening up to Haley Road, and it should be good,” said Raj Subedi, Manager at Midway Mart. “It should be good for the community, and it should be good for us.”

Right now, the transportation cabinet has 3 options to widen the road. All of the options have 4 lanes. One would have a raised median, curb, gutter and sidewalk on the north side. The others would have an outside shoulder, but one would have a raised median, and one with a lowered median.

Natasha Lacy says they also have an option to just stop the build altogether.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.