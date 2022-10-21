After eclipsing 3000 yards, UK RB Chris Rodriguez is WKYT’s Athlete of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chris Rodriguez was a man on a mission Saturday night, rushing for 196 yards, the second-highest rushing total of his career as a Wildcat.

Against Mississippi State, the senior running back became just the fourth Kentucky player all-time to eclipse 3,000 career rushing yards.

Rodriguez, who totaled nearly 200 yards for two touchdowns in that game. He said he had no idea he had surpassed the milestone.

“Why is everybody congratulating me? The games not over yet, and then I look up and I was like ‘ahh’ but, you know, it feels alright. I mean, the jobs not done. We’ve still got a lot more game left,” Rodriguez said after the game.

In his time as a Wildcat, C-Rod has found his way into the end zone 32 times.

Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello says having a player like that makes his job a lot easier.

“In this conference, having a big-time back is everything. It just really is. You have to be able to rely on those guys to make hard yards that can’t be blocked perfectly all the time and when you can trust that, it makes the game easier to call and it makes your line feel better and yeah, everyone feeds off that energy, and he’s one of those special backs in this conference,” Scangarello said in post-game. “He’s a really solid person that I love to death with his toughness, his mindset, everything about him.”

He added that Rodriguez will make a great NFL running back, but the McDonough, Georgia native doesn’t take the credit for his stellar performance against the bulldogs.

“It ain’t all on me. My o-line, man they showed out today.”

Following the game Head Coach Mark Stoops said he gave the game ball to Rodriguez, but he then gave it to the offensive line.

Rodriguez and the Cats head to Knoxville next Saturday to face the #3-ranked Tennessee Volunteers and are set for a 7:00 P.M. kickoff.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.