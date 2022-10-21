Arraignment for murder suspect accused of shooting someone with AR-15

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington murder suspect accused of shooting someone with an AR-15 was in court today.

Keith Denton is accused of killing Kadage Albert Byishimo.

Detectives say back in July, Denton was having a heated phone conversation in his girlfriend’s apartment on Quinton Court when he fired a single shot through the floor. The bullet hit Byshimo, who was next to his infant.

The defense argues the facts don’t justify a murder charge. A grand jury indicted Denton earlier this month. He was arraigned on those charges this morning.

