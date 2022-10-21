Arraignment for murder suspect accused of shooting someone with AR-15

A grand jury indicted Denton earlier this month. He was arraigned on those charges this morning.
A grand jury indicted Denton earlier this month. He was arraigned on those charges this morning.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington murder suspect accused of shooting someone with an AR-15 was in court today.

Keith Denton is accused of killing Kadage Albert Byishimo.

Detectives say back in July, Denton was having a heated phone conversation in his girlfriend’s apartment on Quinton Court when he fired a single shot through the floor. The bullet hit Byshimo, who was next to his infant.

Police make arrest in deadly Quinton Court shooting

The defense argues the facts don’t justify a murder charge. A grand jury indicted Denton earlier this month. He was arraigned on those charges this morning.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Franklin County coroner, one person has been confirmed dead after a crash in...
UPDATE: one confirmed dead after crash shuts down road in Frankfort
The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday
Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects
Rachel Martin, 34, is charged with the murder of Charlie Sowers in 2009.
Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade
Tired of raking those leaves in your yard, don’t, at least not all of them. Science says you...
Tired of raking leaves? Science says you really don’t have to
MARTIN FIRE
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
Crystal Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015.
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
It’s pumpkin carving season, which means you may have put a lot of effort into creating the...
How to keep pumpkins fresh during Halloween season
An unidentified aerial phenomenon is pictured in this photo provided by the U.S. Navy. NASA...
NASA team to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena