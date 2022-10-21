Breast Cancer Awareness month reminding women to put their health first

Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as reminder for women to put their health first
Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as reminder for women to put their health first(WKYT)
By Amber Philpott
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -A recent Prevent Cancer Foundation survey of 2,000 women found that 49% of them, ages 40 and older, had not received their annual mammogram since March 2020.

One Lexington breast radiology doctor says if you fall in that category, don’t put it off any longer.

In this month’s Link to Hope, she says Breast Cancer Awareness month serves as an annual reminder to put their health first for many women.

In October, we see a lot more pink, a visible reminder of the importance of breast cancer screenings and early detection.

“I will say one thing about October is those people come, and the breast cancer awareness works,” said Dr. Kimberly Stigers.

Dr. Kimberly Stigers is a Lexington breast radiology specialist with CHI Saint Joseph Health.

For 30 years, her motto for her patients has been knowledge is power.

“We see a lot of women who are in denial feeling something even, and they are just so scared to come,” said Dr. Stigers.

And that’s something she wants to change.

Early detection saves lives, but she is well aware of the number of women who have missed their yearly mammogram in the last two years, but she says it’s not too late.

“Just get in there and get your mammogram now and get back on track no matter what month it is. If you normally do it in October and you missed that, then go on and schedule it anytime you can,” said Dr. Stigers.

Dr. Stigers says that mammogram is still the gold standard in screening for women 40 and older.

“Screening is the best way to pick it up, so if we can pick up something before it can be felt, it’s really great,” said Dr. Stigers.

For some women, the cost of screening can be a barrier, but that’s where the Yes Mamm program comes in.

“It’s basically, Yes, Mamm, we can help you,” said Dr. Stigers.

In its 10th year, the program provides free mammography screening, diagnostic services, and support to those uninsured or underinsured.

“It has provided thousands of mammograms, it has provided transportation, it’s provided this cold cap to help women maintain their hair during chemo,” said Dr. Stigers.

While there is no cure, Dr. Stigers says those diagnosed with breast cancer should know there is hope, and this month helps to shine a bright pink light on it.

“Because every year we, unfortunately, see a lot of cancers, probably the most all year in October, and that just tells me this awareness the whole campaign helps and it gets people in,” said Dr. Kimberly Stigers.

Dr. Stigers says knowing your family history is essential in determining if you need to be screened earlier.

For more information on the Yes Mamm program and how Kentucky CancerLink can help, click here.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Franklin County coroner, one person has been confirmed dead after a crash in...
UPDATE: one confirmed dead after crash shuts down road in Frankfort
The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday
Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects
Rachel Martin, 34, is charged with the murder of Charlie Sowers in 2009.
Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade
Tired of raking those leaves in your yard, don’t, at least not all of them. Science says you...
Tired of raking leaves? Science says you really don’t have to
MARTIN FIRE
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant

Latest News

Nancy Garth, Lexington breast cancer survivor
Lexington breast cancer survivor finds strength in group, Colors of Promise
Link to Hope | Lexington group highlighting racial disparity in cancer care
Link to Hope | Lexington group highlighting racial disparity in cancer care
Lexington breast cancer survivor finds strength in group, Colors of Promise
Link2Hope | Lexington breast cancer survivor finds strength in group, Colors of Promise
Cynthiana breast cancer survivor says every day is a fight
“Every day is a fight”: Harrison Co. breast cancer survivor uses hobby to bring joy to others during her journey