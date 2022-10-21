Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Great Fall Weekend Ahead

map
map(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to the end of the week and we have some windy and gorgeous weather on tap for the weekend. This nice weather comes with a price as the risk for brush and forest fires is very high. We need some rain and there’s some on the way early next week.

Let’s start out with what’s going on today. Temps range from the middle 60s to low 70s on a gusty west and southwest wind. That wind will continue to crank into the weekend as highs reach the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wind gusts over the weekend may top 30mph at times, especially during the afternoons.

The storm system rolling our way next week is slowing down in terms of the arrival time. The best chance for rain from this now appears to be late Tuesday into Wednesday as low pressure works through here. That would be followed up by another storm system by next weekend.

