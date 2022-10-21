Doctors urge flu shots after large spike in Montgomery County

While two weeks ago, the state was reporting just 42 cases, last week, the Montgomery County Health Department reported more than 160 positive flu cases.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Every year, Gerald and Nancy Sanetznik head to the pharmacy.

“We got our flu shots two weeks ago,” said Nancy Sanetznik.

The couple won’t take chances when it comes to their health, especially during flu season.

“We still go to church and we’re involved with people. We were with a small group last night. We like to be healthy,” Nancy said.

“When you get to be 84 and old you need all the help you can get,” George echoed.

Some of the best help these two can get right now is the flu shot.

“There’s two types, yes. And we always ask for the strong type.”

Sanetznik’s referring to a a high dose flu shot physicians, like Dr. Jeff Foxx recommend for those 65 and older.

“We don’t know season to season how the flu’s going to be. This year, there is some concern that it’s going to be a tough flu season so it’s a good idea to go ahead and get vaccinated,” said physician Dr. Jeff Foxx.

Dr. Foxx said the worst of the flu season is typically December through February. Which means October is the best time to get your shot. But it may already be hitting Montgomery County pretty hard. While two weeks ago, the state was reporting just 42 cases, last week, the Montgomery County Health Department reported more than 160 positive flu cases.

“More reasons to get the flu shot than to just keep yourself from getting sick. You obviously don’t want to get the flu. It may not kill you, but, you know, it could. It’s probably not as risky as COVID, but who wants to be sick for a week and miss a week of work,” Dr. Foxx said.

Or accidentally spread it to someone else.

“We have great-grand children who are little and we don’t want them to be sick,” said Nancy.

Dr. Foxx recommends you go ahead and get your COVID booster and the pneumonia vaccine, while you’re at it.

