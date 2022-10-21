Family of murdered Lexington teenager still seeking justice a year later

It’s almost been a year since a Lexington teenager was found shot to death in a car.
It’s almost been a year since a Lexington teenager was found shot to death in a car.(wkyt)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s almost been a year since a Lexington teenager was found shot to death in a car.

The 17-year-old was in a car that crashed on Price Road in October 2021. There’s been no arrests made and his family wishes more could be done and should be done to solve the crime. They are still seeking justice almost 12 months after Sergio Villarados was killed—his girlfriend was injured but survived. His father says that he is seeking answers to many questions.

“I was the first person to know about what happened, you know,” said Sergio Arellano, the father of the shooting victim. “I had to tell everyone. Have to call my wife and his mom to tell everyone. Everyone is at the hospital. Waiting to arrive at the hospital.”

They believed arrests would be made, but now it’s been almost a year.

“They don’t have enough proof. And there should be an arrest by now. Been one year. A lot of information we kept saying,” said Sergio Arellano.

His family believes that their kind and compassionate son possibly became too trusting of some people.

“What he brought. What he came to help others. I can prove it. I know his heart,” said Sergio Arellano. “I’m not going to say my son is the best in the world. Hanging out with the wrong persons or wrong friends.”

Teen killed in shooting, crash near Lexington Cemetery

Last year during a vigil, relatives showed us a video that they say shows their son being bullied. They say they believe more could be done to investigate what took place.

“I have a lot of questions. I do. But I don’t think they are ever going to be answered. The way we live in this world,” said Sergio Arellano.

Lexington Police say he died from a gunshot wound and that the car he was in had flipped on Price Road. They are investigating.

The family says that they have come up with a $30,000 reward for answers they hope can lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime-Stoppers at 859-253-2020.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Franklin County coroner, one person has been confirmed dead after a crash in...
UPDATE: one confirmed dead after crash shuts down road in Frankfort
The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday
Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects
Rachel Martin, 34, is charged with the murder of Charlie Sowers in 2009.
Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade
Tired of raking those leaves in your yard, don’t, at least not all of them. Science says you...
Tired of raking leaves? Science says you really don’t have to
MARTIN FIRE
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
A grand jury indicted Denton earlier this month. He was arraigned on those charges this morning.
Arraignment for murder suspect accused of shooting someone with AR-15
Crystal Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015.
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
It’s pumpkin carving season, which means you may have put a lot of effort into creating the...
How to keep pumpkins fresh during Halloween season