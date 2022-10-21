Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The warm-up is finally here

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It took all week to get here but we finally made it to the warmer temperatures.

Phase one of our warmup will bring highs up to around 70 degrees. It’ll get a little breezy out there and have more of an early Fall feel to the air. You shouldn’t have many complaints about the way this comes together. This run of warmth will likely continue through the early parts of next week. It will be awesome out there!

Another potent system will move across the country next week. I am thinking it brings some gusty showers to the region and another shot of colder air. We need rain and it looks like this isn’t going to be our saving grace. Yes, we’ll get in on some rainfall. The problem, with the rains from that system, is that we won’t pick up very much. The 7-day rainfall trend is mainly dry. Rainfall totals are around and less than half an inch.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Franklin County coroner, one person has been confirmed dead after a crash in...
UPDATE: one confirmed dead after crash shuts down road in Frankfort
The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday
Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects
Rachel Martin, 34, is charged with the murder of Charlie Sowers in 2009.
Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade
Tired of raking those leaves in your yard, don’t, at least not all of them. Science says you...
Tired of raking leaves? Science says you really don’t have to
Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released

Latest News

Temperatures trend warmer
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
fire
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Wind and Mild Setup
Temps will reach the 70s again
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temps will reach the 70s
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A warmer trend is coming soon