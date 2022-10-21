Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The warm-up is finally here

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It took all week to get here but we finally made it to the warmer temperatures.

Phase one of our warmup will bring highs up to around 70 degrees. It’ll get a little breezy out there and have more of an early Fall feel to the air. You shouldn’t have many complaints about the way this comes together. This run of warmth will likely continue through the early parts of next week. It will be awesome out there!

Another potent system will move across the country next week. I am thinking it brings some gusty showers to the region and another shot of colder air. We need rain and it looks like this isn’t going to be our saving grace. Yes, we’ll get in on some rainfall. The problem, with the rains from that system, is that we won’t pick up very much. The 7-day rainfall trend is mainly dry. Rainfall totals are around and less than half an inch.

Take care of each other!

