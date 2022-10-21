Man convicted of reckless homicide in deadly DUI crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was convicted on Thursday evening in connection to a fatal crash in Lexington two years ago, despite being found guilty of a lesser charge than he originally faced.

33-year-old Matthew Starling was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center early on Friday morning. The accident occurred on June 8, 2020, when Starling turned in front of 25-year-old Daezon Morgan, who was driving his motorcycle on Richmond Road. The accident left the motorcyclist dead.

The Fayette County Judge’s office says that Starling was found guilty on charges of reckless homicide and driving under the influence.

According to the Lexington Herald, the reckless homicide charge was amended down from second degree manslaughter, which Starling had originally been charged with after the crash.

