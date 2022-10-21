Man convicted of reckless homicide in deadly DUI crash

The Fayette County Judge’s office says that Starling was found guilty on charges of reckless...
The Fayette County Judge’s office says that Starling was found guilty on charges of reckless homicide and driving under the influence.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was convicted on Thursday evening in connection to a fatal crash in Lexington two years ago, despite being found guilty of a lesser charge than he originally faced.

33-year-old Matthew Starling was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center early on Friday morning. The accident occurred on June 8, 2020, when Starling turned in front of 25-year-old Daezon Morgan, who was driving his motorcycle on Richmond Road. The accident left the motorcyclist dead.

The Fayette County Judge’s office says that Starling was found guilty on charges of reckless homicide and driving under the influence.

According to the Lexington Herald, the reckless homicide charge was amended down from second degree manslaughter, which Starling had originally been charged with after the crash.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Franklin County coroner, one person has been confirmed dead after a crash in...
UPDATE: one confirmed dead after crash shuts down road in Frankfort
The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday
Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects
Rachel Martin, 34, is charged with the murder of Charlie Sowers in 2009.
Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade
Tired of raking those leaves in your yard, don’t, at least not all of them. Science says you...
Tired of raking leaves? Science says you really don’t have to
Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released

Latest News

Temperatures trend warmer
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
We'll get even warmer for this weekend.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The warm-up is finally here
In a photo provided by USC Athletics, former Southern California player Matthew Gee plays in an...
NCAA on trial in concussion case of dead former USC football player
While two weeks ago, the state was reporting just 42 cases, last week, the Montgomery County...
Doctors urge flu shots after large spike in Montgomery County