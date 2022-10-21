ONE Lexington announces its strategic plan to address crime

One Lexington announces its strategic plan to address crime
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton and other community leaders came together in downtown Lexington Friday morning to announce the completion of the ONE Lexington strategic plan.

In collaboration with the Community Innovation Lab at UK, Cities United, and other community partners, ONE Lexington has established a four-year strategic plan to prevent violence in the city.

The plan focuses on the need for more partnerships and community involvement. It’s broken into two sections. The first is to support and address youth and young adult gun violence. The second is to address community gun violence using P.I.E.R. framework.

P.I.E.R. stands for prevention, intervention, enforcement, and re-entry. Portions of the strategic plan is focused on preventing gun violence by identifying systemic barriers and root causes that lead to gun violence, supporting individuals already in the cycle of gun violence, bridging the gap between communities of color and law enforcement, as well as helping guide individuals leaving incarceration as they re-enter society.

“This is not a one size fits all…but we feel that we made it uniquely impactful to Lexington,” said Devine Carama, Director at ONE Lexington.

The overall goal of ONE Lexington is to reduce gun violence involving young people ages 13-29. According to Mayor Linda Gorton, so far this year, we’ve seen 50-percent fewer homicide victims in this age group than last year.

