Retired Lexington firefighter “pins” his daughter during recruit graduation ceremony

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After months of training, Lexington Firefighter class number 70 is ready to serve the city.

This class has a unique story.

For the first time in the department’s 151 years of service, a female recruit will follow in her father’s footsteps and become a Lexington Firefighter.

In most cases, it’s the son who follows in his father’s firefighter boots. 20-year-old Hunter Martin is one of those sons.

“I’m thankful to be here and I’m honored that they gave me a chance being so young, and it feels great to follow in his footsteps,” said Hunter Martin.

His father is Major Marcus Martin.

“Hopefully, following in my footsteps to enjoy his whole career as I have makes you feel very proud,” said Major Martin.

The flag holder for this class is Katherine Boyd. She’s making department history as the first daughter to follow her dad as a Lexington firefighter.

“I’m very proud to have an opportunity to follow in his footsteps,” said Katherine Boyd. “He was a great firefighter and hopefully I can live up to his legacy.”

Retired District Major Doug Boyd is a proud father. Major Boyd introduced Katherine to those big red fire trucks when she was a child.

“It’s a proud moment for me,” said Doug Boyd. “I never expected her to follow me to this career and I never encouraged her. She chose it on her own and I’m happy for her.”

Earlier this week, we caught up with Katherine at Station 2. She’s a probationary firefighter, but on the outside looking in, she looks like a veteran. It’s the time that the Boyd family has been waiting for. Her father will now pin daughter with an official Lexington firefighter badge. A moment they’ll never forget.

“My dad’s my best friend, so it’ll be very memorable,” said Katherine.

Doug Boyd says he took his shoes with him when he left the department and Katherine will walk in her own shoes and find her own path.

