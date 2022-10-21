Retired Lexington firefighter “pins” his daughter during recruit graduation ceremony

For the first time in the department’s 151 years of service, a female recruit will follow in...
For the first time in the department’s 151 years of service, a female recruit will follow in her father’s footsteps and become a Lexington Firefighter.(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After months of training, Lexington Firefighter class number 70 is ready to serve the city.

This class has a unique story.

For the first time in the department’s 151 years of service, a female recruit will follow in her father’s footsteps and become a Lexington Firefighter.

In most cases, it’s the son who follows in his father’s firefighter boots. 20-year-old Hunter Martin is one of those sons.

“I’m thankful to be here and I’m honored that they gave me a chance being so young, and it feels great to follow in his footsteps,” said Hunter Martin.

His father is Major Marcus Martin.

“Hopefully, following in my footsteps to enjoy his whole career as I have makes you feel very proud,” said Major Martin.

The flag holder for this class is Katherine Boyd. She’s making department history as the first daughter to follow her dad as a Lexington firefighter.

“I’m very proud to have an opportunity to follow in his footsteps,” said Katherine Boyd. “He was a great firefighter and hopefully I can live up to his legacy.”

Retired District Major Doug Boyd is a proud father. Major Boyd introduced Katherine to those big red fire trucks when she was a child.

“It’s a proud moment for me,” said Doug Boyd. “I never expected her to follow me to this career and I never encouraged her. She chose it on her own and I’m happy for her.”

Earlier this week, we caught up with Katherine at Station 2. She’s a probationary firefighter, but on the outside looking in, she looks like a veteran. It’s the time that the Boyd family has been waiting for. Her father will now pin daughter with an official Lexington firefighter badge. A moment they’ll never forget.

“My dad’s my best friend, so it’ll be very memorable,” said Katherine.

Doug Boyd says he took his shoes with him when he left the department and Katherine will walk in her own shoes and find her own path.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Franklin County coroner, one person has been confirmed dead after a crash in...
UPDATE: one confirmed dead after crash shuts down road in Frankfort
The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday
Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects
Rachel Martin, 34, is charged with the murder of Charlie Sowers in 2009.
Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade
Tired of raking those leaves in your yard, don’t, at least not all of them. Science says you...
Tired of raking leaves? Science says you really don’t have to
MARTIN FIRE
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the formal launch of the application program...
GOP-led states appealing dismissal of suit over loan relief
According to the Fayette County property valuation administrator, there is a decline in the...
The current state of Lexington’s housing market
It’s almost been a year since a Lexington teenager was found shot to death in a car.
Family of murdered Lexington teenager still seeking justice a year later