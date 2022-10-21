USDA: Turkeys to be more expensive this Thanksgiving

An average turkey is currently $1.99 per pound in 2022, compared to $1.15 in 2021.
An average turkey is currently $1.99 per pound in 2022, compared to $1.15 in 2021.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here’s something Americans won’t be thankful for this Thanksgiving: turkeys might be more expensive and harder to find.

In the case of cost per pound, birds cost about 73% more now than they did last turkey day. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that comes out to about $1.99 a pound compared to a $1.15 last year.

It costs farmers more to raise turkeys now, due to inflation.

But when it comes to availability, the bird flu is to blame.

It typically spreads during colder months, but farmers have been reporting a large number of cases since July, when producers generally begin breeding for the holiday season.

Experts said there is a chance suppliers could add more turkeys to the market “at the last minute.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Franklin County coroner, one person has been confirmed dead after a crash in...
UPDATE: one confirmed dead after crash shuts down road in Frankfort
The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday
Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects
Rachel Martin, 34, is charged with the murder of Charlie Sowers in 2009.
Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade
Tired of raking those leaves in your yard, don’t, at least not all of them. Science says you...
Tired of raking leaves? Science says you really don’t have to
Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in the South Court...
Student debt forgiveness causes monthly deficit to jump 562%; down for the year
LIVE: Biden remarks on deficit reduction
FILE - Lucy Simon sits at the piano in her New York apartment on May 28, 1982. Simon, the...
Lucy Simon, composer of ‘The Secret Garden,’ dies at 82
Police are investigating after a car was discovered buried in the backyard of a California...
Police investigating buried car mystery
marijuana joint
Federal marijuana changes could make state laws mostly irrelevant, American Bar Association says