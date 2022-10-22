Ally Blake’s Forecast | A mild and windy weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday evening everyone! It is a nice day across Kentucky with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. If you are enjoying this weather well you are in luck. This less active weather pattern will hang around a bit more.

Let’s get to it! Today, tomorrow, and Monday are almost a COPY + PASTE in the forecast. Dry skies, temps in the mid-70s, and sunshine. Unfortunately, we really do need the rain. Luckily, it looks like a cold front mid-week will finally give us that chance. The winds will likely pick up Tuesday as later on that day into Wednesday our next weather maker rolls in giving us a healthy case of some rain. Temps likely drop a near ten degrees for highs from this font. It does look like another system brews into the weekend.

