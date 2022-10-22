‘It was iconic’: popular Richmond bar reopens for EKU homecoming

An old time favorite in downtown Richmond was resurrected Friday night over 20 years after it...
An old time favorite in downtown Richmond was resurrected Friday night over 20 years after it opened.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An old time favorite in downtown Richmond was resurrected Friday night over 20 years after it closed.

The Family Dog closed in 2000, after nearly three decades in business.

Hundreds lined up to get a few minutes inside the bar where so many memories were made as college students.

“I drove five hours just to see the Family Dog,” said Helene French. She waited in line for more than an hour with her sorority sisters to get a blast from the past.

“The neatest thing for me is you’re in college three, four short years, right? It’s the best friends of your life. You get back together, and you pick up where you left off. It’s amazing.”

Morgan Varney’s mother Jean Robinson is the co-owner of the Family Dog. Robinson and her husband opened the bar, restaurant, and club in 1974. She tells us it closed so that they could take care of family. She says good employees helped it stay open for all those years, which led to its legacy.

The bar was only open for the night so people could walk through. It is not reopen for business.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Franklin County coroner, one person has been confirmed dead after a crash in...
UPDATE: one confirmed dead after crash shuts down road in Frankfort
The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday
Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects
Rachel Martin, 34, is charged with the murder of Charlie Sowers in 2009.
Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade
Tired of raking those leaves in your yard, don’t, at least not all of them. Science says you...
Tired of raking leaves? Science says you really don’t have to
It's been closed for 22 years. But for one night only on Friday night, the iconic “Dog” will be...
Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years

Latest News

Bourbon County High School cross country coach arrested.
Bourbon County cross country coach arrested
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the formal launch of the application program...
Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness
FILE - In a photo provided by USC Athletics, former Southern California player Matthew Gee...
Trial starts in concussion case of dead USC football player
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify