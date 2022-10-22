‘It was iconic’: popular Richmond bar reopens for EKU homecoming

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An old time favorite in downtown Richmond was resurrected Friday night over 20 years after it closed.

The Family Dog closed in 2000, after nearly three decades in business.

Hundreds lined up to get a few minutes inside the bar where so many memories were made as college students.

“I drove five hours just to see the Family Dog,” said Helene French. She waited in line for more than an hour with her sorority sisters to get a blast from the past.

“The neatest thing for me is you’re in college three, four short years, right? It’s the best friends of your life. You get back together, and you pick up where you left off. It’s amazing.”

Morgan Varney’s mother Jean Robinson is the co-owner of the Family Dog. Robinson and her husband opened the bar, restaurant, and club in 1974. She tells us it closed so that they could take care of family. She says good employees helped it stay open for all those years, which led to its legacy.

The bar was only open for the night so people could walk through. It is not reopen for business.

