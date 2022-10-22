KSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Jessamine Co.

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are assisting in an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County.

According to a news release, KSP was requested by Nicholasville Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened just before 1:30 p.m.

KSP Post 7 (Richmond) Troopers and Detectives, and the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), responded to the scene along the 200 block of Green Street in Nicholasville for a barricaded, suicidal male subject.

A male subject was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

